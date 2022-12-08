Texans vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison making progress

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 14 as they gear up to play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), fullback Troy Hairston (chest), receiver Nico Collins (foot), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder) did not participate in practice.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was a limited participant in practice as he works through a right groin injury.

Defensive end Mario Addison (knee) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Linebacker Garret Wallow (ankle) was also a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Here is a look at the Cowboys’ injury report:

#Cowboys injury report DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Anthony Brown (Achilles) LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Quinton Bohanna (knee)

S Jayron Kearse (shoulder)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jonathan Hankins (not injury related)

DE Sam Williams (illness)

CB Kelvin Joseph* — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire