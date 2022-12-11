Texans vs. Cowboys live blog: 7-0 Cowboys, 1st Q

The Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium and can be viewed on FOX. Check local listings.

Houston is going with Davis Mills at quarterback after seeing enough of the Kyle Allen spark movement the past two weeks. An 0-2 record and eight total turnovers was enough.

The Cowboys are coming off a 54-19 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. They also have the Jacksonville Jaguars next week on the road. Could the Texans catch the Cowboys in a trap game?

The Cowboys are already having injury concerns as starting safety Malik Hooker was helped to the locker room during pregame warmups.

Not a good sign during pregame warm-ups pic.twitter.com/tdzkUjq7Tt — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) December 11, 2022

It appears Hooker came back.

Good news for Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. He has returned to the field pic.twitter.com/40sHxW25Mf — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

First quarter

15:00 — Dallas gets the ball to start the game.

13:46 — LB Christian Harris is down and being tended to by trainers. Harris pops up to his feet.

11:25 — RB Tony Pollard rushes for an 11-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 7-0, Cowboys

Injuries

