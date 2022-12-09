Texans vs. Cowboys injury report: WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 14 as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Texans ruled out defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder), cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring/illness), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), and receiver Nico Collins (foot). All four did not participate in Friday’s practice.

Fullback Troy Hairston (chest) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and received a questionable designation for the game.

Guard Justin McCray (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant for Friday’s practice and received a questionable designation.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was upgraded to a full participant for Friday’s practice. Defensive end Mario Addison (knee) and linebacker Garret Wallow (ankle) were full participants.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

