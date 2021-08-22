Texans vs. Cowboys highlights Preseason Week 2
Watch the matchup between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys highlights in the Preseason Week 2 game. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Tennessee dominated Tampa on the road Saturday night.
Income investors looking for steady dividend growth often turn to Dividend Aristocrats. Given their cash returns and 10 or more years of payout hikes, stocks such as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) also deserve consideration.
The Vikings improved from the preseason opener, but ultimately fell short in their second preseason game.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' second preseason game of the 2021 season.
The Broncos are one of the teams that might wind up regretting passing on Bears rookie Justin Fields.
GM Ryan Pace could have looked utterly foolish. Luckily, he drafted Justin Fields, clearly a saving grace.
From Andy Dalton vs. Justin Fields to Rodney Adams' impressive day, we're breaking down the Bears' 41-15 loss to the Bills.
Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing and the Filipino legend takes on a hungry Yordenis Ugas in a WBA super welterweight title bout
Here are the studs and duds from the Bears’ Week 2 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
As stoic and calm as Robert Saleh looked, it was easy to see that this one hurt. The season-ending injury to Carl Lawson wasn’t just the loss of any player. It was the loss of a potential star.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
All the important takeaways from the Packers' preseason loss to the Jets.
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making strides.
Freshman cornerback Jordan Hancock joined a trio of Buckeyes that lost their black stripe on Friday.
The top takeaways from Washington's 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Trey Lance got real first-team reps with the #49ers offense for the first time Friday. Kyle Shanahan explained why.
What we learned from Bills' preseason win over the Bears (via @NateMendelson):
Pacquiao is a -380 favorite at BetMGM, while Ugas is a +300.