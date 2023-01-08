Texans vs. Colts Week 18 live blog: 10-7 Texans, 1st Q

The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts meet up for their final game of the regular season.

For fans of the 2-13-1 Texans and the 4-11-1 Colts, the game is nothing more than a 60-minute countdown to the end of a disastrous 2022 campaign that unpacked failed goals, unrealized expectations, and a painful reminder of just how deep each club really is in their rebuild.

Houston can lose the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft if they beat the Colts and the Chicago Bears also lose to the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago won’t be taking a quarterback in the draft with the top pick, if that is any consolation.

Follow along for all updates from Lucas Oil Stadium here.

First quarter

15:00 — Houston gets started with QB Davis Mills hitting WR Brandin Cooks for a 33-yard gain to the Indianapolis 42-yard line.

11:22 — Mills hits Cooks for an 11-yard touchdown on second-and-8. Extra point is good. The drive took seven plays, 75 yards in 3:43. 7-0, Texans

11:22 — CB Dallis Flowers fumbles the kickoff for the Colts and S M.J. Stewart recovers for the Texans at the Indianapolis 18-yard line.

9:44 — Houston goes three-and-out, but the good news is one can still get points from three-and-outs if they are in the opponent’s red zone. K Ka’imi Fairbairn hits a 37-yard field goal. 10-0, Texans

3:59 — QB Sam Ehlinger throws a 1-yard touchdown pass to WR Michael Pittman. Extra point is good. 10-7, Texans

