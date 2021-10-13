Texans vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: C Justin Britt did not participate

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 6 as they gear up to play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Center Justin Britt (knee) did not participate. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (thumb), tight Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), did not participate.

Among the limited participants, Houston had running back Rex Burkhead (hip), receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip), and receiver Brandin Cooks (not injury related).

Coming off of a Monday night overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the Colts are working through a short week and thus made Wednesday a walkthrough.

For more information on Indianapolis’ injury situation, check out the Colts Wire.