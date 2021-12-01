Texans vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: 4 Houston players out with illness

The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 13 as they gear up to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

For the Texans, they had four players who missed practice with an illness: receiver Chris Conley, receiver Brandin Cooks, guard-tackle Cole Toner, and running back David Johnson, who is also listed as having a thigh injury.

Receiver Danny Amendola was out with a knee injury, although he could be going to injured reserve soon with a pending knee procedure.

Safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), guard Justin McCray (concussion), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) were also non-participants in practice.

Houston had two players who were limited: defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot) and defensive end Jacob Martin (shin). The Texans did not have any players that were listed on the injury report as full participants.

For the Colts, linebacker Darius Leonard missed practice with a wrist/ankle injury.

For more information on Indianapolis’ injury report, check out the Colts Wire.