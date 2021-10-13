Texans vs. Colts: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 6

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are both 1-4 and their seasons are about to slip away from them.

However, there still is a pathway to win the division.

The Tennessee Titans are atop the division at 3-2. For the Colts, they have already dropped a game to the Titans. The Texans can use their series with Tennessee, which has not been commenced yet, to catch up with the Titans. Don’t forget that Houston is already 1-0 in the AFC South, too.

The problem is Houston will need to add some other wins on top of their division wins. The same issue seems to be a problem for the Colts.

Unless there is a tie, someone has to leave Lucas Oil Stadium 2-4 and someone has to dip to 1-5 and start thinking about their placement in the 2022 NFL draft.

To get ready for the sixth week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts — Sunday, Oct. 17, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Spero Dedes & Jay Feely]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Forecast: Sunny, 57 degrees, 11 mph wind (indoors)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Odds: Colts -7.5