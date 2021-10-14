Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: RB Rex Burkhead has setback

The Houston Texans released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 6 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Running back Rex Burkhead (hip), who was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, was held out of Thursday’s practice.

Joining Burkhead among the non-participants was quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), center Justin Britt (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (thumb), and running back Mark Ingram (not injury related).

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), who was a non-participant on Wednesday, managed to be limited on Thursday. Cornerback Desmond King, who was not on the injury report Wednesday, ended up on the list with a hip injury and was limited.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip) and receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) were also limited.

For the Colts, Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (concussion), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were upgraded from non-participants to limited participants.

