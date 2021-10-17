Texans vs. Colts second quarter recap: Indianapolis extends lead 10-3

Texans vs. Colts first quarter recap

Texans 3rd drive (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:57) — [continued] P Cam Johnston punts it for a 21-yard net. The Colts take over at their own 18-yard line.

Colts 3rd drive (6 plays, 59 yards, 1:56) — WR T.Y. Hilton came alive with a 52-yard catch that got Indianapolis into the plus side of the field. Houston limited the drive to just a field goal, but K Michael Badgley’s 41-yard attempt pushed Indianapolis ahead by 10. Colts, 10-0

Texans 4th drive (13 plays, 62 yards, 6:43) — The Texans mounted their longest drive of the game, and it all came down to a third-and-5 from the Colts’ 13-yard line. QB Davis Mills was looking for TE Jordan Akins, and S Khari Willis put his hands on the ball but dropped the interception. Houston settled for a K Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal. Collins was big again as he had two catches for 23 yards. Mills also helped Houston convert 2-3 on third downs. Colts, 10-3

Colts 4th drive (7 plays, 37 yards, 4:27) — On a third-and-9 from the Texans’ 45-yard line, QB Carson Wentz hits TE Mo Alie-Cox right in the hands with room to convert. However, he drops the ball and the Colts have to punt. P Rigoberto Sanchez backs Houston up at their own 5-yard line.

Texans 5th drive (8 plays, 41 yards, 1:45) — The Texans were really in between a rock and a hard place with 1:49 to go and backed up to their own 5-yard line. Houston did have three timeouts, and picked up the first down. The only “success” of the drive is Houston was able to prevent the Colts from picking up points before halftime.

Colts 5th drive (1 play, -1 yard, 0:04) — Wentz takes a knee to get to halftime.

Stats

Texans

Mills: 17/23, 139 yards

Mark Ingram: 9 carries, 51 yards; 1 catch, 5 yards

Brandin Cooks: 5 catches, 44 yards

Nico Collins: 3 catches, 37 yards

Colts

Wentz: 9/15, 185 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor: 2 carries, 6 yards

Hilton: 3 catches, 70 yards

Parris Campbell: 1 catch, 51 yards, TD