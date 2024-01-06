Texans vs. Colts preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch Saturday's game

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

It's a win-and-in contest between two AFC South squads as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans this Saturday for this Week 18 game. However, it's not just a playoff spot up for grabs. With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the winner of this game could host a playoff game if the Jaguars lose.

It's been quite some time since these two teams faced one another, and each team looks drastically different than they did back in Week 2. Anthony Richardson is no longer the quarterback for Indianapolis. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is healthy, and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has vaulted into superstardom. With all that in mind, it's hard to imagine a similarly one-sided outcome as we saw in Week 2, where the Colts won by double digits.

Here are some predictions for this pivotal Week 18 matchup.

Predictions for Texans vs. Colts:

Sportsbook Wire: Colts (+1)

Sportsbook Wire points out that as one-point favorites this year or greater, the Texans have only covered in two games out of seven. The Colts will likely try to grind out the clock and barely sneak out a win.

CBS Sports: Texans 31, Colts 26

Pete Prisco writes, "The winner of this game will be in the playoffs and could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses to the Titans. The Texans are a different team with C.J. Stroud, who played well last week after missing two games. I think he plays a good game here and the Texans make the playoffs."

FOX Sports: Indianapolis 24, Houston 22

FOX Sports likes the Colts here for many of the same reasons as Sportsbook Wire. The Texans are just 2-5 against the spread as one-point favorites or larger this season. Any loss ATS as a one-point favorite means defeat, so the Colts are the pick here.

BetMGM: Houston Texans ML

BetMGM writes, "Houston sits 12th in total DVOA, while the Colts are 19th, per ftnfantasy.com. Plus, Houston’s defense has drastically improved since the first meeting between these teams. Dating back to Week 8, the Texans are 12th in defensive EPA per play and third in success rate."

How to watch Texans vs. Colts: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV

Texans vs. Colts odds, spread and lines

The Texans are slight favorites to defeat the Colts, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds as of Thursday.

All odds as of Thursday.

Spread: Texans (-1)

Moneyline: Texans (-120); Colts (+100)

Over/under: 47.5

Injury News:

Houston Texans Injury Report:

Name Position Injury Status Will Anderson Jr. DE Ankle Questionable Noah Brown WR Back Out Maliek Collins DT Hip Questionable Sheldon Rankins DT Ankle Questionable Laremy Tunsil OT Groin Questionable Robert Woods WR Hip Questionable

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report:

Name Position Injury Status Ryan Kelly C Ankle Questionable Quenton Nelson OG Ankle Questionable Kenny Moore II CB Back Questionable Zack Moss RB Forearm Questionable Braden Smith OT Knee Questionable Cameron McGrone LB Illness Healthy

NFL Week 18: Will Texans or Colts complete final push into playoffs?

