Texans vs. Colts: Point spread, over/under for Week 13

The Houston Texans complete their season series with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans are playing for culture at 2-9 while the Colts are in the hunt for a playoff spot at 6-6. Houston has a chance to do what they did to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and spoil the hopes of their AFC South rivals. Indianapolis was riding a three-game winning streak until their 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

How do oddsmakers see the rematch going?

According to Tipico, the Texans have the fourth-worst odds for the week at +8.5. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (+12.5 at Rams), Atlanta Falcons (+10.5 vs. Tampa Bay), and the Denver Broncos (+9.5 at Kansas City) have worse odds than Houston. The Texans at 8.5+ are the second-worst odds for a home team in Week 13.

The spread for the game is 45.5, tied for the fourth-lowest over/under for the week. The Giants-Dolphins game has the lowest spread of the week at 40.5.

