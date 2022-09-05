Texans vs. Colts: Point spread, over/under for Week 1

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis to kickoff the 2022 regular season at NRG Stadium.

For the Texans, they have made changes in the offseason, but have also stuck to their ways in some areas. Houston fired coach David Culley after one season and promoted defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. The Texans are also banking on second-year quarterback Davis Mills to take a step in development and give the organization some stability under center as general manager Nick Caserio continues to retool the rest of the roster.

The Colts are going with their fifth different starting quarterback in as many seasons. Indianapolis may have their best since Andrew Luck in 2018 with the addition of Matt Ryan. However, any quarterback in Indianapolis can have success when third-year running back Jonathan Taylor is dominating on the ground.

How do oddsmakers see the game going?

According to Tipico, the Texans are +7.5 underdogs to Indianapolis, which represent the longest odds of Week 1. The next closest home underdogs are the New York Jets, who are +6.5 dogs to the Baltimore Ravens.

The point total for the contest is 45.5, which is the eighth-highest point total of Week 1. Last season, the Colts scored 31 points in each of their contests against the Texans. The problem was Houston managed to score a total of three points through two contests. If Houston doesn’t get the scoring going against the Colts, then it is likely the game will not meet the expected point total.

