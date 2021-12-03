Texans vs. Colts injury report: 5 out for Houston, none due to illness

The Houston Texans announced their final injury report for Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

An illness has been going around the Texans’ facility and has caused a few players to land on the injury report. However, none of the players declared out for the game were due to illness.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), guard Justin McCray (concussion), receiver Danny Amendola (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring) were all ruled out for Week 13.

Running back David Johnson (thigh/illness) did not practice for the third straight day and was given the questionable designation.

Rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez (illness) was a Friday addition to the injury report and did not practice. Lopez is listed as questionable.

Receivers Chris Conley, Brandin Cooks, both listed as having illness, were limited participants and given a questionable designation. Guard Cole Toner (illness) and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot) were also limited and given the questionable designation.

Defensive end Jacob Martin (shin) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (illness) were full participants and were not given an injury designation.

For the Colts, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), tight end Jack Doyle (knee), and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf) were all listed as questionable and full participants in practice.

For more information on Indianapolis’ injury report, check out the Colts Wire.