Texans vs. Colts first quarter recap: Indianapolis capitalizes on turnovers, 7-0

Texans 1st drive (1 play, 0 yards, 0:05) — On the very first play of the game, QB Tyrod Taylor throws an interception trying to check it down on the sideline. CB Kenny Moore picks him off.

Colts 1st drive (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:29) — Indianapolis makes quick work of the Texans’ turnover and RB Jonathan Taylor takes a direct snap to score on a 1-yard touchdown run. Colts, 7-0

Texans 2nd drive (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:55) — Houston actually picks up a third down with Taylor finding RB Rex Burkhead for a 15-yard gain on a third-and-4. However, the very next play, TE Pharaoh Brown fumbles. Moore caused it and S Xavier Rhodes recovered.

Colts 2nd drive (9 plays, 40 yards, 5:06) — The Texans defense holds the Colts to a 35-yard field goal attempt by K Michael Badgley, and he misses to the left.

Texans 3rd drive (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:57) — Houston goes three-and-out, which to this point, counts as an improvement.

Colts 3rd drive () — The Colts keep moving the football, but the drive is in peril as G Quenton Nelson committed a false start on a second-and-4 to make it second-and-9 to start the second quarter.