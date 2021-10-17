Texans vs. Colts first quarter recap: Indianapolis takes 7-0 lead

Texans 1st drive (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:32) — Houston gets a false start to make it first-and-15, which effectively doomed the drive to a three-and-out.

Colts 1st drive (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:56) — WR T.Y. Hilton got an easy first down. On the ensuing play, the Texans sacked QB Carson Wentz, which doomed their drive. DE Jonathan Greenard got the sack on Wentz.

Texans 2nd drive (11 plays, 44 yards, 6:22) — What can only be described as the quintessential 2021 Texans drive: there were holding penalties, big plays, the fear of a turnover, and a third-down sack at midfield to guarantee the drive ended with zero points. P Cam Johnston was able to pin the Colts at their own 8-yard line. Rookie WR Nico Collins also had a 14-yard catch on the drive, his first since coming off injured reserve.

Colts 2nd drive (7 plays, 92 yards, 3:18) — Indianapolis put together a solid drive. On third-and-3 from the Colts’ 49-yard line, Indianapolis takes a chance and Wentz fires a 51-yard touchdown pass to WR Parris Campbell, who was able to get behind the secondary. S Terrence Brooks was injured on the play, but walked off under his own power. Colts, 7-0

Texans 3rd drive () — WR Andre Roberts had a 24-yard kickoff return up to the Colts’ 40-yard line. However, the Texans went three-and-out with the third-and-5 play being a screen to WR Chris Moore, who is dropped for a 4-yard loss.