Texans vs. Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Houston with 15 players on list

How can you tell it is late in the season? Just check the injury report.

The Houston Texans had 15 players on their first injury report for Week 15 as they gear up for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Defensive ends Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, and defensive tackle did not practice due to rest; not injury related.

Receivers Nico Collins (foot), Brandin Cooks (calf), guard Justin McCray (hamstring), cornerbacks Steven Nelson (foot), Derek Stingley (hamstring), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness), and running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) did not practice.

Guard Kenyon Green (ankle) and defensive tackles, Kurt Hinish (shoulder), Roy Lopez (hip), and Taylor Stallworth (calf) were limited in practice.

Houston had full participation from fullback Troy Hairston (chest).

For more information on the Chiefs’ injury report, check out the Chiefs Wire.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire