Texans vs. Chiefs live blog: 14-7, 2nd Q

The Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time for Week 15 from NRG Stadium. Follow along for all of the live updates.

First quarter

15:00 — Houston gets the ball first.

13:22 — On a third-and-7 from the Houston 39-yard line, QB Davis Mills can’t connect with WR Amari Rodgers. The Texans are forced to punt.

10:02 — On third-and-5 from the Kansas 48-yard line, QB Patrick Mahomes throws an incomplete pass looking for WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

9:06 — The Texans go three-and-out after being pinned at their own 15-yard line.

8:24 — LB Christian Kirksey sacks Mahomes for an 11-yard loss on first down from the Kansas City 40-yard line.

7:03 — Mahomes fails to complete a pass on third-and-14 from the Kansas City 36-yard line.

1:04 — Mills throws an 8-yard touchdown pass to rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano. Extra point is good. 7-0, Texans

Second quarter

12:33 — Mahomes throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to RB Jerick McKinnon. Extra point is good. 7-7

9:37 — DE Mario Addison strips RB Isiah Pacheco and CB Desmond King recovers at the Kansas City 17-yard line.

9:28 — Mills scrambles for a 17-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 14-7, Texans

