Texans vs. Chargers Week 4 inactives: TE Pharaoh Brown out

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 4 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) and tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) were already declared out for Week 4 going back to Friday.

On game day, the Texans made cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh), tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder/hip), linebacker Jake Hansen, defensive end Michael Dwumfour, and defensive end Demone Harris inactive.

The Chargers inactives included receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), defensive tackle Otito Obgonnia, running back Isaiah Spiller, quarterback Easton Stick, and safety J.T. Woods.

