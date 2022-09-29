Texans vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: RB Dameon Pierce limited

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 4 as they gear up to play the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans had seven players who did not practice: DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related), DT Maliek Collins (knee), OT Austin Deculus (ankle), DT Kurt Hinish (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back).

RB Dameon Pierce (hip) was among the four Texans who were limited in practice. The other three were LB Blake Cashman (hip), S M.J. Stewart (hip), CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh).

TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) was a full participant in practice.

