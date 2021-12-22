Texans vs. Chargers: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 16

The Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Deep Steel Sunday in Week 16 at NRG Stadium.

Houston is coming off of a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16, sweeping their AFC South foes. The Chargers are also coming off of a divisional matchup, although they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

With 10 days rest, the Chargers will be ready to take out their frustrations on the Texans and get the club’s first winning season since 2018 when Philip Rivers was the starting quarterback. A win for Houston would mark the first time since Weeks 11-12 of last year that they have stacked consecutive wins.

Justin Herbert has thrown 32 touchdowns on the season, one more than he did a season ago through 15 games as the starter. Herbert needs two more touchdowns to tie Philip Rivers’ single-season record for touchdown passes in Chargers history with 34, which was set in 2008.

Davis Mills is coming off of a decent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The third-round rookie from Stanford got his first career win as he completed 19 passes on 30 attempts for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Mills playing well and finding completions, not getting impatient, which he has done well, should give Houston a chance against Los Angeles’ high-powered offense.

To get ready for the 16th week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans — Sunday, Dec. 26, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Andrew Catalon & James Lofton]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Partly cloudy, 77 degrees, 11 mph wind (indoors)

Referee: Clay Martin

Odds: Chargers -8.5