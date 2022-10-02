Texans vs. Chargers live blog: 7-0 Los Angeles, 2nd Q

First quarter

15:00 — Houston gets the ball first.

13:40 — On a third-and-5 from the Texans’ 30-yard line, QB Davis Mills throws an interception, picked off by S Nassir Adderley and returned to the Houston 25-yard line.

12:04 — On a third-and-3 from Houston’s 18-yard line, QB Justin Herbert throws a touchdown to TE Gerald Everett. Extra point is good. 7-0, Chargers

9:15 — On a third-and-11 from the Chargers’ 44-yard line, Mills hits WR Brandin Cooks for a first down to the 22-yard line. However, there was a holding call on G Kenyon Green.

8:53 — Mills gets sacked for a 10-yard loss on the ensuing third-and-19.

8:03 — LB Blake Cashman had a sure interception thrown to him, but he dropped the Herbert pass.

7:20 — Herbert hits Everett for a 7-yard gain on third-and-12 from the Los Angeles 25-yard line.

2:23 — K Ka’imi Fairbairn absolutely hooks a 46-yard field goal so far left it has to be one of the worst field goal attempts inside NRG Stadium in the last 15 years. It had no chance, whether by distance or accuracy.

1:38 — Herbert hits former Texans WR DeAndre Carter for a 14-yard gain on third-and-6 from the Chargers’ 40-yard line.

Second quarter

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire