Texans vs. Chargers fourth quarter recap: Houston upsets Los Angeles 41-29
Texans 6th drive (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:05) — [continued] After two tries, a third is a charm as RB Rex Burkhead scores a 1-yard touchdown. Texans, 24-15
Chargers 7th drive (2 plays, 18 yards, 0:49) — Simone Biles’ boyfriend, S Jonathan Owens, gets his second takeaway of the game as he recovers a Chargers RB Justin Jackson fumble forced by DE DeMarcus Walker.
Texans 7th drive (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:54) — Taking over at the Chargers’ 47-yard line, the Texans get down as far as the Chargers’ 7-yard line but can’t convert on a third-and-6. QB Davis Mills looked for TE Jordan Akins on a slant, but it was a bit behind him, not ideal for a catch on the run. The pass falls incomplete. K Dominik Eberle kicks a 25-yard field goal. Texans, 27-15
Chargers 8th drive (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:04) — The Chargers offense quickly ignited and went down to score with Jackson scoring on a 9-yard touchdown. QB Justin Herbert throws a successful two-pointer to TE Jared Cook. Texans, 27-23
Texans 8th drive (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:18) — The Chargers pooch the kickoff, and RB Jaylen Samuels recovers a the 28-yard line. On a third-and-3 from the Texans’ 35-yard line, Burkhead rushes for a 4-yard gain. Burkhead then takes a handoff for a 36-yard gain, making it the second 100-yard game of his career and a new career high of 135 rushing yards. The Texans cap off the drive with Mills hitting WR Nico Collins for a 13-yard touchdown. Texans, 34-23
Chargers 9th drive (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:43) — CB Tavierre Thomas picked off Herbert and returned the takeaway 48 yards to ice the game. Texans, 41-23
Chargers 10th drive (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:15) — Herbert throws a 3-yard touchdown pass to WR Josh Palmer. Texans, 41-29
Texans 9th drive (1 play, -1 yard, 0:34) — Houston recovers the onside kick, and Mills takes a knee. The Texans improve to 4-11 on the season while the Chargers are struggle for answers at 8-7.