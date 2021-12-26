Texans vs. Chargers first quarter recap: Houston run game builds 7-6 lead

Mark Lane
·2 min read
The Texans won the toss and deferred. The Chargers get the ball first.

Chargers 1st drive (8 plays, 43 yards, 4:05) — QB Justin Herbert finds easy completions as the Texans’ pass rush doesn’t quite get there. The Chargers face a third-and-7 from the Texans’ 32-yard line, but DT Ross Blacklock comes up with his second pass breakup of the season. Herbert was tied with Josh Allen for the most passes batted at the line of scrimmage with 14 entering Week 14. K Dustin Hopkins hits a 50-yard field goal. Chargers, 3-0

Texans 1st drive (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:30) — The Chargers give up 4.6 yards per carry, tied for fifth-most in the NFL, which meant the Texans would try running the football. Houston had a solid three plays to start off, but a false start on TE Pharaoh Brown on a second-and-6 from their own 44-yard line compromised the drive. The Texans were able to overcome it on a third-and-8 with QB Davis Mills standing in the pocket to find WR Nico Collins for an 11-yard gain. The Texans were also aided by a pass interference against rookie CB Asante Samuel, which pushed the ball to the Chargers’ 22-yard line. Houston seemingly had an 18-yard touchdown run from RB Royce Freeman, but rookie C Justin Morrissey was called for offensive holding. However, there was no holding call on the ensuing play as RB Rex Burkhead galloped for a 25-yard touchdown. K Dominik Eberle nails the extra point. Texans, 7-3

Chargers 2nd drive (9 plays, 54 yards, 4:28) — Houston’s defense manages to stiffen up as soon as the Chargers’ offense threatens the red zone. Facing a fourth-and-5 from the Texans’ 28-yard line, coach Brandon Staley, who went for it last week like it was going out of style, sends Hopkins out for a 46-yard field goal. Texans, 7-6

Texans 2nd drive (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:04) — The Chargers were able to stop Houston on a first down run, sack Mills on second down, and swallow up Burkhead on a third-and-14 screen. The Texans went three-and-out. The Texans will start the second quarter with a punt.

