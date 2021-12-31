Texans vs. Cardinals Thursday injury report: TE Antony Auclair did not practice with illness

The Houston Texans released their second injury report for Week 17 as they gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Tight end Antony Auclair was added to the injury report as he did not practice with an illness.

Cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) did not practice.

The Texans had seven players limited in defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), safety A.J. Moore (illness), center Justin Britt (knee), receiver Chris Conley (knee), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), and defensive end Jordan Jenkins (knee).

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice again with a right thumb injury.

