Texans vs. Cardinals live blog: Trap game?

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals were supposed to be also-rans at this point in the season, yet the Texans have found a way to expeditiously close the rebuild. Maybe the trade with Arizona on draft day worked out after all.

The Texans would like to ride their two-game win streak into a third victory. Th last time Houston won three games in a row was 2018 amid a nine-game losing streak that resurrected an 0-3 start into a respectable 9-3 mark by the streak’s end. It would give them credibility as a division threat in their rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

If you can’t catch the game any other conventional way, follow along here.

How to watch

Yellow: Texans-Cardinals

Courtesy — https://506sports.com/

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans — Sunday, Nov. 19, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: KHOU-TV

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, 72 degrees, 7 mph wind (indoors)

Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @BigSargeSportz, @chrisnallsnfl @JohnHCrumpler)

Texans offensive player spotlight

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

One player who has found a way to get reps with the attrition hitting the receiving corps is John Metchie. The former 2022 second-round pick has nine catches for 111 yards through eight games. Metchie had his best game of the season last week with two catches for 25 yards in the 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Consistency will help unlock Metchie’s potential.

Texans defensive player spotlight

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The fourth-year defensive end is taking advantage of having a dynamic edge rusher in Will Anderson and also culminating his experience in the NFL to produce what could be a career year. Greenard leads the Texans with 7.0 sacks and also has the most quarterback hits with 14. As long as Greenard continues to produce while resources are committed elsewhere, the Texans’ pass rush will keep challenging.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire