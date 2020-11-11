Texans vs. Browns Wednesday injury report: RB David Johnson did not participate

Mark Lane
1 min read

The Houston Texans have released their first injury report of the week as they gear up to play the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Texans had four players on the injury report, and all did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: RB David Johnson (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), ILB Dylan Cole (back), and DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring).

For the Browns, there were five players who were limited in practice: G Joel Bitonio (elbow), OT Jack Conklin (knee), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf), and C JC Tretter (knee).

TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), and LB Sione Takitaki (hand) were all full participants in practice.

