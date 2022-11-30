Texans vs. Browns Wednesday injury report: CB Derek Stingley still not practicing

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 13 Wednesday as they gear up to host the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans held out cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), running back Rex Burkhead (concussion), and linebacker Blake Cashman (knee).

Defensive ends Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, and receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice due to rest. Rookie tackle Austin Deculus missed due to personal reasons.

Guard Kenyon Green was limited with an illness, and linebacker Christian Harris was limited with a shoulder.

The Browns cornerback Denzel Ward limited with an ankle injury.

For more information on Cleveland’s injury report, check out the Browns Wire.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire