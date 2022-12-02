Texans vs. Browns Thursday injury report: G Kenyon Green downgraded

The Houston Texans released their second injury report as they gear up to face the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium for Week 13.

Guard Kenyon Green (illness) was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday.

Joining Green were running back Rex Burkhead (concussion) and cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring).

Although receiver Brandin Cooks was held out of Wednesday’s practice for rest, his limited status on Thursday could be considered a downgrade as he remained on the injury report with a calf injury.

Also limited in practice was linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder).

Linebacker Blake Cashman (knee) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) were upgraded to full participants.

For information on Cleveland’s injury report, check out the Browns Wire.

