Texans vs. Browns live blog: 3-0 Texans, 2nd Q

The Houston Texans take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Deshaun Watson returns to NRG Stadium as the starting quarterback for the Browns. Watson says he has nothing but love and respect for the Texans and the McNair family.

The Texans could actually use a win. No, it doesn’t affect their proprietary first-round draft pick as they are woefully “ahead” for securing the No. 1 overall pick. However, they do have Cleveland’s, and a loss helps improve that draft pick’s positioning.

First quarter

15:00 — Houston gets the ball first.

14:53 — QB Kyle Allen throws a deep ball intended for TE Teagan Quitoriano that the rookie can’t exactly corral, but the ball appears to bounce into the air and picked off by the Browns. Ruling on the field is an incomplete pass as the ground caused the ball to bounce. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski challenged the play.

14:53 — The ruling on the field is an interception. S John Johnson is ruled to have intercepted the ball. First down Browns.

14:19 — On third-and-3 from the 50-yard line, QB Deshaun Watson scrambles and throws incomplete as WR David Bell can’t hang onto the ball. Houston turns Cleveland three-and-out.

12:51 — On third-and-3 from the Houston 28, Allen looks for TE Jordan Akins and the pass falls incomplete. RT Tytus Howard gets flagged for holding DE Myles Garrett, and the Browns decline the penalty.

11:53 — Watson pulls his magic and gets out of a sack to hit WR Anthony Schwartz. However, CB Tavierre Thomas strips Schwartz and CB Desmond King recovers at the Houston 49 and returns it to the Browns’ 38-yard line.

9:25 — TE Brevin Jordan incurs a face mask penalty on first-and-10 from the Browns’ 16-yard line.

9:20 — Houston has to face a first-and-25 from the Cleveland 31, which they compound with a false start penalty by Howard.

8:06 — The penalties ultimately doom Houston’s chances of punching it into the end zone. However, K Ka’imi Fairbairn hits a 44-yard-field goal to give Houston an early lead. 3-0, Texans

6:40 — Watson connects with RB Kareem Hunt on a 7-yard pass on third-and-6 from the Cleveland 38.

5:04 — The Browns handoff to TE Harrison Bryant for an 8-yard gain on third-and-1 from the Texans’ 46-yard line.

3:33 — Watson throws a late ball over the middle from the Texans’ 11-yard line on first-and-10. S Jalen Pitre picks off the pass and returns it to the Houston 26-yard line.

Deshaun Watson throwing a red zone INT to JALEN PITRE is as karma as it gets. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 4, 2022

Second quarter

