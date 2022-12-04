Texans vs. Browns inactives: RB Rex Burkhead down

The Houston Texans declared their inactives for their Week 13 encounter with the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Houston designated running back Rex Burkhead (concussion), defensive lineman Thomas Booker, tackle Austin Deculus, and tight end O.J. Howard inactive.

The Texans already ruled out cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring) and receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) on Friday.

Houston also elevated defensive back Cobi Francis from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Browns declared quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Michael Woods, cornerback Thomas Graham, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai inactive.

Tight end David Njoku (knee) was already ruled out on Friday.

