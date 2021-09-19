Texans vs. Browns inactives: DE Jonathan Greenard out

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 2 encounter with the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Texans declared quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) out on Friday. Joining them on the inactives list were receiver Anthony Miller, tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive back Jimmy Moreland, defensive end Jonathan Greenard (illness), defensive end DeMarcus Walker, and running back Scottie Phillips.

For the Browns, their inactives were receiver Odell Beckham, safety Richard LeCount, linebacker Tony Fields, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

A win would give the Texans their first 2-0 start since 2016.