Texans vs. Browns Friday injury report: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Derek Stingley out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 13 showdown with the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans ruled out receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) and cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring). Cooks was a limited participant on Thursday but was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday. Stingley hasn’t practiced in three weeks.

The Texans listed running back Rex Burkhead (concussion) as questionable. Burkhead had a full day of practice.

Houston did not provide a designation for defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), guard Kenyon Green (illness), linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder), and linebacker Blake Cashman (knee). However, all of them were full participants in Friday’s practice.

The Browns ruled out tight end David Njoku (knee).

