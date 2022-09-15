Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded

The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem Green (thigh) from limited to full and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (abdomen) from limited to full – all good signs from their playing availability this week.

There was one downgrade: tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) went from limited to DNP on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Justin Britt is still not participating due to a non-injury-related issue.

The Broncos were without linebacker Josey Jewell, guard Quinn Meinerz and receiver KJ Hamler for the second straight day. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, defensive lineman Deshawn Williams and cornerback K’Waun Williams were all limited on Thursday, while offensive lineman Billy Turner was a full participant.

