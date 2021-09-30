Texans vs. Bills Thursday injury report: 2 more players added to non-participation list

In this article:

The Houston Texans had two more players who did not participate according to Thursday’s injury report.

As the Texans gear up to play the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Highmark Stadium, Houston had to add defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (illness) and linebacker Garret Wallow (illness) to the list.

Houston already has quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), and running back Scottie Phillips (illness) among the non-participants.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion/illness) was a limited participant in practice alongside safety Justin Reid (knee).

Center Justin Britt (thigh) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) were upgraded to full participants.

For more information on Buffalo’s injury report, check out the Bills Wire.