Texans vs. Bills third quarter recap: Buffalo adds another field goal

Bills 8th drive — The Bills weren’t able to get a touchdown, as the Texans defense limited them to a 28-yard K Tyler Bass field goal. The Bills use 12 plays to go 65 yards and stall in the red zone. Bills, 19-0

Texans 9th drive — Houston had its longest drive of the game, going 21 yards in six plays. However, it ended in a punt. Radio and TV cut out from Highmark Stadium during the fourth down play, as Marc Vandermeer says Highmark Stadium lost power. Buffalo is backed up at their own 16-yard line.

Bills 9th drive — Buffalo continues to drive against a tired Texans defense.