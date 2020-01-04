Texans vs. Bills live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs online

The Houston Texans have been without their star defensive end J.J. Watt for a major chunk of the season. He's been out since Week 8 due to a pectoral injury, but will return to face the Buffalo Bills for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

A match up to pay attention to will be that of Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Both earned Pro Bowl honors this season (Hopkins earned the third of his career) and are certainly bound to make this game interesting.

The Texans are the slight favorites in the game, primarily due to home-field advantage, but don't sleep on the Bills. Their overall physicality should not be ignored.

Both of these teams are long shots to come out of the AFC and potentially face the 49ers in the Super Bowl, but you never know.

Here's how you can watch Bills-Texans on wild-card weekend.

Start time: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:35 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

