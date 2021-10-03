Texans vs. Bills inactives: TE Brevin Jordan down again

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 4 encounter with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Texans declared quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), and running back Scottie Phillips (illness) out on Friday. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) did not make the trip to Orchard Park, New York.

The Texans declared defensive end Jordan Jenkins and rookie tight end Brevin Jordan as inactive on Sunday.

For the Bills, safety Jordan Poyer (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), defensive end Efe Obada (ankle), running back Matt Breida, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (concussion), and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were declared inactive for the game.