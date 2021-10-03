Texans vs. Bills first quarter recap: Buffalo takes 7-0 lead

The Houston Texans are looking to get off their two-game losing streak while the Buffalo Bills seek to extend their two-game winning streak.

Texans 1st drive — Houston gets a holding call on their firsts play of the game. The rain is really coming down. On a second-and-19 from the Houston 16, QB Davis Mills lost the football and fell back on it. Again, a drive-killer. The Texans go three-and-out.

Bills 1st drive — On the first play, S Lonnie Johnson picked off QB Josh Allen, who was staring down WR Stefon Diggs, and returns it to the Buffalo 13-yard line.

Texans 2nd drive — Houston is careful with the football, calling all runs. The Texans go for it on fourth-and-2 with Mills having his pass tipped on a dump-off to RB David Johnson. Turnover on downs.

Bills 2nd drive — Buffalo gets conservative and decide to call two runs and leave it up to Allen on a third-and-5. Pass falls incomplete, and Houston gets the ball back at the Buffalo 49-yard line. Texans Radio sideline reporter John Harris says the passes for both quarterbacks aren’t even close and surmises it will be a run game day.

Texans 3rd drive — RB Mark Ingram busts up the middle for a 12-yard gain to the Buffalo 37-yard line. On third-and-10, Mills gets picked off by Tremaine Edmunds, who gets to the Bills’ 30-yard line.

Bills 3rd drive — The rain let up, and the Bills had the longest drive of the game. On a fourth-and-1 at the Texans’ 49-yard line, Allen faked a sneak, and kicked it outside to the left and rushed for 16 yards. On a third-and-2 from the Texans’ 25-yard line, Allen connected with TE Dawson Knox for a touchdown. Johnson, who was a hero on the first defensive play of the game, was frozen by Allen’s play-action fake. Bills, 7-0

Texans 4th drive — Houston sustains another three-and-out as the Bills get the ball back at the 50-yard line.