Texans vs. Bengals Week 10 referee revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Houston Texans Week 10, and the referee assignments are out.

Carl Cheffers will be head referee for the game, who is in his 15th season as a referee. His crew has averaged 10.5 flags per game this season so far with a high of 17 in a Week 4 game between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

The last Bengals game Cheffers was referee for was last season against the Buffalo Bills when the game was canceled because Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The Bengals are averaging just 4.6 penalties per game, which is best in the NFL. The Texans have had 6.9 flags against them per game, which is tied for 26th with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals are avoiding penalties better than anyone in the NFL at this point, so if the game does come down to the referee and which team commits more, Cincinnati seems to be in a good spot.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire