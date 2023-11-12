Texans vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a four-game winning streak as the Houston Texans come into town Sunday for a matchup between two former Ohio State quarterbacks, depending on how you look at it. Joe Burrow has been performing at an MVP level for those four games and looks to continue that against a Texans team that has been better than expected so far this season.

The Texans have been good because of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, putting together a game-winning drive with less than a minute on the clock. He won AFC Offensive Player of the Week because of that performance.

Regardless, this is a game that on paper, the Bengals should win if they perform close to the level they have been on both sides of the ball. The offense and defense have been putting together very good games, and this Cincinnati defense will likely be bringing a lot of pressure at Stroud to see if the rookie can deal with it.

Here’s a quick look at viewing info and key details about the matchup to know, including the forecast and opponent info.

Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 12 (1:00 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: CBS/Local12, Paramount+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only)

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Forecast: Sunny, 55 degrees

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Opponent Wire site: Texans Wire

Odds: Bengals -6.5

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire