Texans vs. Bengals live blog: Welcome to the Jungle

The Houston Texans had a milestone victory in Week 9 as they came back to sink the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37. C.J. Stroud looked anything but a rookie as the quarterback threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns. It is fair to say the Texans have graduated from being called a rebuild.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a slow start with a 1-3 mark and questions surrounding quarterback Joe Burrow’s calf. The Bengals are back to being in the thick of things in the AFC North with a 5-3 mark. Speaking of which, the Bengals have a Thursday night showdown in Week 11 at the Baltimore Ravens.

How to watch

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals — Sunday, Nov. 12, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: KHOU-TV

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Forecast: Sunny, 55 degrees, 7 mph wind

Texans offensive player spotlight

RB Devin Singletary

“Motor” will be the Texans’ lead back for the second straight week as running back Dameon Pierce recovers from an ankle injury. Singletary had 13 carries for 26 yards against the Bucs last week. As the offense will be without receiver Nico Collins, it would be helpful if the Texans had a ground game to take the load off C.J. Stroud.

Texans defensive player spotlight

DE Jonathan Greenard

The former 2020 third-rounder leads the Texans with 6.0 sacks. Greenard was silent on the stat sheet as far as sacks, but managed to generate three quarterback hits last week. Similarly, Greenard will have to maintain a presence in Cincinnati’s backfield and keep Burrow uncomfortable.

