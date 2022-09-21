Texans vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: QB Davis Mills full participant with right thumb injury

The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 3 as they gear up to play the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Davis Mills was on the injury report with a right thumb injury. Mills was a full participant in practice.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was on the injury report with a knee injury and was not a participant in practice. Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though the reason given was not injury related.

Tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) were also non-participants in practice.

Linebackers Blake Cashman (hip) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (neck) were limited on Wednesday.

