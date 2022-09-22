Texans vs. Bears: Point spread, over/under for Week 3

The Houston Texans offense failed to get their first full win of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos. The Texans at 0-1-1 have an opportunity to put all ones across their record when they take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Soldier Field.

The Texans generated 233 yards total offense in their 16-9 loss at Denver, which would otherwise be considered an outlier if not for the fact Houston had 299 yards total offense through five periods on Opening Day against the Indianapolis Colts. Houston’s offense being unable to move the football may be a trend.

Chicago had some success in their first win as the executed a fourth quarter comeback in the slop against the San Francisco 49ers. However, they were patsy as always to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Week 2. Rookie coach Matt Eberflus will be looking to get Chicago back above .500 with a victory.

How do oddsmakers see this game going?

According to Tipico, the Bears are favored -2.5 over the Texans on Sunday, which are tied with Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) at Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers for the fourth-slimmest odds of Week 3. Only the Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5) Atlanta Falcons (-0.5) at Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Giants at -0.5 over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football have lower odds.

The over/under is 40.5, which is tied with Saints-Panthers (40.5) for the third-lowest point total of Week 3. Only Cowboys-Giants (39.5) and Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (37.5) have lower over/unders than Texans-Bears.

