Texans vs. Bears live blog: 14-13 Houston, 2nd Quarter

The Houston Texans take on the Chicago Bears at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Soldier Field.

The Texans are looking for their first full win of the 2022 campaign. The Bears are looking for a win to put them over .500 and continue their validation and positivity surrounding the hiring of former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as coach.

The Texans’ passing game will be a key factor as offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told reporters on Sept. 22.

“That’s the job of the quarterback, to make the appropriate throw in all situations,” said Hamilton. “We’ll do that. We’ll help our receivers and put them in the positions to make plays. When the layups present themselves, we’re going to make the layups, and we have to do a better job at that.”

First quarter

15:00 — Bears get the ball first. QB Justin Fields actually fumbled the first snap from scrimmage, but quickly fell on it.

13:08 — On third-and-9 from the Chicago 36-yard line, DE Jonathan Greenard can’t bring down Fields, who scrambles 29 yards for a first down at the Houston 35.

12:10 — The Bears have RB David Montgomery run for five yards on a third-and-10 from the Houston 35.

11:26 — K Cairo Santos hits a 47-yard field goal. 3-0, Bears

10:42 — Texans C Scott Quessenberry is down on a knee being tended to by trainers. According to Texans Radio Network sideline reporter John Harris, Quessenberry appeared to be poked in the eye. Second-year C Jimmy Morrissey is practicing snaps on the sideline ahead of the third-and-4 at the Houston 31.

10:15 — QB Davis Mills throws incomplete looking for TE Jordan Akins, who was called up from the practice squad this week.

8:40 — RB David Montgomery is down and being tended to by trainers.

6:53 — RB Khalil Herbert rushes for an 11-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 10-0, Bears

6:45 — Quessenberry has returned to the game.

6:11 — Mills hits WR Chris Moore on a deep crosser for 52 yards.

5:31 — RB Dameon Pierce fumbles, but G A.J. Cann recovers. RT Tytus Howard was injured and walked to the sidelines.

Story continues

3:45 — Mills hits Akins for a 4-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. The Texans go 75 yards in seven plays. 10-7, Bears

3:40 — The Bears’ Montgomery (ankle/knee) and WR Byron Pringle (calf) are doubtful.

2:54 — S Jalen Pitre gets his first interception of his career at the Chicago 41-yard line.

0:51 — On a second-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Mills throws an interception that’s tipped into the air as he looks for WR Brandin Cooks.

Second quarter

15:00 — DE Jerry Hughes sacks Fields for a 7-yard loss on second-and-10 from the Chicago 20.

13:39 — Houston gets the ball at their own 31-yard line following a Bears punt.

12:55 — Mills throws a tepid checkdown to RB Rex Burkhead for five yards on third-and-6 from the Houston 35, but defensive holding bails Houston out and the drive stays alive.

11:54 — Mills overthrows TE Pharaoh Brown on a third-and-6 from the Texans’ 44.

10:30 — RB Trestan Ebner gains two yards on third-and-6 from the Chicago 14-yard line.

9:53 — CB Desmond King has a 30-yard punt return and sets up Houston at the Bears’ 41-yard line.

9:39 — Pierce rushes for 24 yards to the Bears’ 17-yard line.

8:23 — Pierce rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 14-10, Texans

1:53 — Santons hits a 50-yard field goal. 14-13, Texans

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire