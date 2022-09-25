Texans vs. Bears inactives: Injuries play a factor

The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 encounter with the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field.

Injuries play a big part in determining who was up and who was down on the game day roster.

Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (foot), tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh), and tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) were inactive due to injury. The only healthy scratches were linebacker Jake Hansen, and receiver Tyler Johnson.

For the Bears, receiver Velus Jones (hamstring), defensive back Jaylon Johnson, offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), and former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) were declared inactive.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans' Week 3 encounter in Chicago with Bears Wire

behind-enemy-lines-previewing-texans-week-3-bears-wire

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire