Texans vs. 49ers Wednesday injury report: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill limited

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 17 as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Levi’s Stadium.

The injury report for the Texans is merely an estimation of participation as they only had a walkthrough on Wednesday.

The Texans had two players who did not practice: quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness).

Houston had six players listed as limited: center Justin Britt (knee), receiver Chris Conley (knee), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), defensive end Jordan Jenkins (knee), and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring).

For the 49ers, linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not practice with a groin injury.

For more information on San Francisco’s injury report, check out the Niners Wire.