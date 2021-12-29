Texans vs. 49ers: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 17
The Houston Texans take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Levi’s Stadium for Week 17, the final road game of the season.
The Texans are riding a two-game winning streak for the first time since Weeks 12-13 of 2020. Weirdly if they somehow beat the 49ers, it will be the first time since the Texans’ nine-game winning streak of 2018 that they will have won at least three games in a row.
It isn’t going to be easy by any means as the 49ers need to keep winning in order to punch their ticket to the postseason. San Francisco assuredly will be a road team as they were unable to clinch the NFC West. Wins at this point only determine placement as to where they will travel on wild-card weekend.
Davis Mills, the Texans’ third-round quarterback, will be returning to the Bay Area for the first time since Houston drafted him out of Stanford. The rookie has engineered the Texans’ two-game winning streak, and it would special to be able to keep the optimism going in a metro area where he had success.
Trey Lance will make his second start of the season as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo works through a thumb issue. Lance is 0-1 so far as a starter, and his presumptive second start will be a big game in January.
To get ready for the 17th week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)
Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, Jan. 2, 3:05 p.m. CT
TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta]
Live stream: FuboTV
Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Forecast: Sunny, 56 degrees, 4 mph wind
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Odds: 49ers -12.5