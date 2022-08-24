Texans vs. 49ers: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for preseason Week 3

The Houston Texans take on the San Francisco 49ers for the final preseason tilt in 2022.

The Texans defense has lived up to its mandate of cultivating takeaways. The identity of a Lovie Smith-coached team is starting to take shape as the defense has generated at least one takeaway in each of the past two preseason games.

Quarterback Davis Mills has been cautious but effective. If the 2022 starter gets a shot to lead the first-team offense, it will be one more opportunity for fans to get a gauge on what the offense looks like heading into the regular season.

Reclamation project Marlon Mack has had his opportunities to get back into the groove, and he could see some action against the 49ers.

To get ready for the last preseason game of 2022, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (Mark Lane, Brian Barefield, John Crumpler, and Jordan Pun).

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans — Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:15 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC (KTRK-TV, Houston, Channel 13)

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Partly cloudy, 84 degrees, 6 mph wind (indoors)

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire