Texans vs. 49ers inactives: DT Maliek Collins out

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who came off of the COVID-19 reserve, was declared inactive for the game.

Other Texans inactives included quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness), defensive back Cre’von LeBlanc, defensive end Chris Smith, and defensive end Derek Rivers.

For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), defensive tackle Mo Hurst (calf), tight end Tanner Hudson, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz were declared inactive for the Week 17 tilt at Levi’s Stadium.

